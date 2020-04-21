Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) says senior executives will take 25% salary cuts through August and non-union workers must take unpaid time off, as shipping volume suffers due to the coronavirus.

The non-unionized workforce will be required to take one week of unpaid leave each month during the May-August period; the railroad has ~37K workers, and 85% are represented by unions.

Union Pacific, which reports Q1 results on Thursday, says the number of carloads and intermodal containers shipped last week fell 24% from a year ago, and shipping volume is down 22% so far in Q2.