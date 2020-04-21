Buyers have requested to cancel at least 10 liquefied natural gas cargoes loading in June from Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction plants, Bloomberg reports.

Cheniere customers lifting June cargoes had to give notice by April 20 and pay a fee, according to the report.

U.S. exports of LNG are certain to shrink this year as the coronavirus hurts global economic activity and destroys energy demand.

Separately, Cheniere's Midship natural gas pipeline reportedly began scheduling gas flows for delivery after receiving approval to begin service on April 20.

Midship is a 200-mile, 1.1B cf/day pipeline bringing gas from Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin to interconnects near the Texas border.