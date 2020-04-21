Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) outlined on tonight's post-earnings conference call the lasting impact that attracting new delivery customers could have in the future.

A recent survey of current Chipotle consumers indicated that about 15% had Chipotle delivered for the first time during the last 2 weeks of March.

"We believe this will have a lasting benefit well beyond the current crisis and are pleased to report that we have maintained strong momentum into April with the month-to-date digital mix running in the high 60s," noted CEO Brian Niccol.

Niccol said Chipotle saw a 14.4% jump in comparables sales for the first two months of 2020 (lapping a 9.9% comp from a year ago) before the pandemic hit the U.S., showing the chain was already gaining market share.

On a question about delivering for itself, Niccol indicated that using delivery partners is working for the company at the moment.

Chipotle earnings call transcript

Previously: Chipotle +6% after earnings topper (April 21)