Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has made its biggest-ever investment, a $5.7B injection into Indian telecom Reliance Jio in return for a 9.99% stake. That deal values Jio at pre-money valuation of $65.95B.

It makes Facebook Jio's biggest minority shareholder, as well as the biggest investment for a minority tech stake in the world, and the biggest foreign direct investment into Indian technology.

The news follows reports a few days ago that Facebook and Reliance were discussing the potential creation of a multipurpose "super" app like WeChat that would handle communications as well as shopping, travel bookings and payment processing.

Facebook wants to focus on such collaboration, it says, for "new ways for people and businesses to operate more effectively in the growing digital economy." And one such example is combing the power of small-business initiative JioMart with WhatsApp, the company says.

Reliance Jio also owns a suite of diversified services, including music streaming, smartphones, broadband, on-demand live TV and payments.

And in possible intangible benefits: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is a close ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TechCrunch notes.