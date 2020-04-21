Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was riding high after posting record subscriptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though shares flattened out postmarket after the company released its executive reaction to the numbers. (They ended after-hours trading up 0.2% .)

On the issue of cash flow, one effect of the shutdown is that the company actually went free cash flow positive, by about $162M (for now). Productions have shut down, trimming spending, and that leaves Netflix with about $5.2B in cash at quarter's end (along with an undrawn $750M credit facility) - "more than 12 months of liquidity and substantial financial flexibility."

The company said there was heavy uncertainty surrounding the effects of COVID-19, but "as a courtesy" it provided guidance anyway: As governments lift home confinement, it expects viewing and growth to decline. It's guiding for 7.5M global paid net additions in Q2, but calls that "mostly guesswork."

But it does expect Q3 and Q4 to have lower net additions than the prior year periods, in part due to a pull-forward effect into the first half. And it expects Q2 revenue of $6.05B (22.8% growth) and EPS of $1.81, with operating margin increasing to 17.9%.

As for the content pipeline: Quizzed by Michael Morris of Guggenheim on the investor interview, content guru Ted Sarandos says "We work really far out relative to the industry" due to launching entire series at once. "Our 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot, and are in post-production, remotely, in locations all over the world. And we're actually pretty deep into our 2021 slate. So we're not anticipating any big moving things around."

By way of example, he says The Crown and Netflix's big Q4 animated release Over the Moon "are shot productions and in the finishing stages right now to release later this year as planned."