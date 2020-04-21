The Trump administration gives Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela - until Dec. 1 to wind down its business in the country and allows only limited operations there until then.

The U.S. Treasury Department will no longer allow Chevron to drill wells, sell and buy crude oil or oil products or transport them, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The action targets what some Trump administration officials say is a key financial lifeline for Venezuela's Maduro regime.

The decision also affects four U.S. oilfield service providers - Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Weatherford (OTCPK:WFTLF) - which have largely ceased operations in the country.