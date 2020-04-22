Aimed at repositioning expense base due to impact from COVID-19, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) approves workforce reductions of ~460 employees.

Expects to incur pre-tax restructuring and related charges of ~$10M till December 31, 2020, of which approximately $1M represents an employee relief plan to assist impacted employees and balance for future cash expenditures for the payment of severance and related benefits costs.

Executive officers agree to a temporary 25% reduction, CEO Scott Sanborn agrees for 30% reduction in base salary and board agreed to 30% cut in base cash retainer non-employee fee.

Shares -0.8% .

Press Release