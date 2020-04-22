"I think I should be hoping for more than just a pause in tensions, but really a serious rethinking of the very foundations of this important relationship," said Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S.

Recently thawed tensions between the countries have resumed since COVID-19, with President Trump saying last weekend that Beijing should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the outbreak.

The state of Missouri has also sued the Chinese government and other top institutions for the role they played in handling the pandemic.