Looking to secure rare earths supplies - an industry currently dominated by China - the American military is giving initial funding to Australia's Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) for a U.S.-based separation facility.

Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment.

Once complete, Lynas will be subject to another evaluation, though analysts expect the company to win the tender because it will be the most advanced of all the projects.

