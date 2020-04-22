With all the news surrounding the WTI price crash over the last two days, it's finally Brent's turn to take a plunge.

Prices on the sweet light crude tumbled as much as 17.3% overnight to $15.98/bbl, the lowest level since mid-1999. WTI is down another 6% to $10.87/bbl.

The volatility in the oil market has also prompted CME Group, the world's biggest commodities exchange, to raise margins on crude futures and allow listing of negative options.

Traders are meanwhile struggling to find enough ships, railcars, caverns and pipelines to store the fuel as conventional storage facilities fill up.

In fact, dozens of oil tankers have been booked in recent days to store at least 30M barrels, adding to the about 130M barrels of crude already in floating storage.

According to the WSJ, the Trump administration is considering offering federal stimulus to embattled oil-and-gas producers in exchange for government ownership stakes in the companies or their crude reserves.

