Futures turn around after heavy losses

U.S. stock index futures regained some poise overnight following two days of steep losses, as traders came to terms with the effects of this week's spectacular collapse in oil prices. S&P 500 futures are ahead by 1.5% .

Also boosting sentiment was a fresh $484B relief package for small businesses, hospitals and testing, while several Southern leaders across Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee moved to reopen their local economies.

In earnings news, keep on the lookout for reports from Delta and AT&T, which will provide an outlook on the airline industry and another streaming service (HBO Max) looking to cash in during the COVID-19 pandemic.