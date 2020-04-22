STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) declares $0.168/share annual dividend, a -30% decrease from prior dividend of $0.240 (Quarterly $0.042/share in four installments).

Forward yield 0.79%

Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 23; ex-div June 22.

Payable Sept. 29; for shareholders of record Sept. 22; ex-div Sept. 21.

Payable Dec. 22; for shareholders of record Dec. 15; ex-div Dec. 14.

Payable March 30; for shareholders of record March 23; ex-div March 22.

However, the Supervisory Board may consider to increase such authorized dividend up to a maximum of $0.24/share during September 2020.

The updated dividend resolution will be proposed at the 2020 AGM, which is now postponed to June 17.

Shares are up 7% premarket to $21.39.

