KBR wins $15M bridge contract

Apr. 22, 2020 6:19 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a $15M bridge contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia (NAVFAC EURAFSWA) for repair, maintenance and construction services at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa.
  • "These contracts demonstrate the Navy's desire to continue working with a proven partner that has a track record of performing on a large scale," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Solutions U.S. "KBR will keep delivering - safely and successfully - its reliable expertise in this austere and remote environment."
