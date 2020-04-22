Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) has priced $350M (from $250M) of 6.750% senior secured notes due 2027 at 98.750% of the principal amount .

The notes will form part of the same series as the $400M of 6.750% senior secured notes due 2027 issued on May 30, 2019 and the $75M of 6.750% senior secured notes due 2027 issued on July 25, 2019.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to repay the funds drawn under its revolving credit facility, to pay related transaction fees and expenses and remaining for general corporate purposes.