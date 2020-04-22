Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) reports revenue fell 15.6% in Q1 on a constant currency basis. Owned eCommerce growth for the quarter was 17.5%

Gross margin came in at 41.4% of sales vs. 41.2% a year ago. Operating margin fell 400 bps to 6.9% of sales.

The company ended the quarter with an inventory position up 8.4% from a year ago. Inventory was up 5.2% if businesses are excluded.

CFO update: "Our strong balance sheet and experience as disciplined operators provide critical advantages, and our business model enables great flexibility to optimize profits and cash flow. Based on all of our proactive measures, we expect to be well within the requirements of our current financial covenants throughout the year."

WWW +0.53% premarket to $18.87.

