Ipsen S.A. (OTCPK:IPSEY) Q1 results (€):

Revenues: 654.6M (+9.6%); Specialty Care: 602.6M (+13.5%); Consumer Healthcare: 52M (-21.6%).

Key product sales: Oncology: 492.6M (+17.1%); Somatuline: 285.5M (+21.2%); Decapeptyl: 96.6M (+8.9%); Cabometyx: 72.4M (+34.3%); Onivyde: 31.2M (-9.8%); Dysport: 92.9M (-1.0%).

As announced on March 25, the 2020 guidance remains suspended due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company intends to engage with the FDA and other regulatory authorities on the appropriate patient population eligible for treatment and a potential regulatory path forward for palovarotene in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

