Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) expects COVID-19 disruptions to significantly impact its results for fiscal Q4 ending April 24, citing the diversion of hospital resources to fight the pandemic and the postponement of many elective and semi-elective procedures involving many of its products.

Negative impacts expected in its Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Headwinds partially offset by strong demand in Extracorporeal Life Support products, diabetes supplies and consumables and ventilators, pulse oximetry, capnography and advanced parameter monitoring products. Together, these products account for ~10% of the company's global sales.

In China, weekly revenue declined ~50% through March 9, then improved to declines of 20-40% thereafter.

In Western Europe, representing ~20% of the company's global revenue, sales were down 20-30% of the past several weeks.

In the U.S., representing ~53% of global revenue, weekly sales were down ~60% over the past few weeks.

In the rest of the world, declines were 40-50% over the past few weeks.

The company also expects an incremental negative impact to revenue from a decline in large end-of-fiscal year orders as customers preserve cash and reduce inventories.

On the liquidity front, it had ~$11B in quick assets at the end of FQ3 and an undrawn $3.5B credit facility. It has no public debt maturing before March 2021.