Bank of America drops Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) back down to an Underperform rating after a six-week upturn in share price since the firm's last ratings change.

BofA analyst John Murphy calls Tesla a trailblazer in the electric vehicle market, but warns on ongoing/future production challenges, spike/burnout pattern for new models and continued losses/cash burn from low production/deliveries, elevated cost and new facility construction.

Similar to other Tesla doubters, Murphy and team also point to the threat of new EV competition in the future.

"Our $485 PO is based on a probability-weighted scenario analysis, applying average EV/Sales (0.3x/2.5x/4.5x) and EV/EBITDA (3x/9x /17x) multiples from a set of comparable companies to our 2021-2022 estimates. We assume a 60% probability for our Base case, 30% probability for Bull case, and 10% for Bear case given TSLA's admirable progress over the past several years."

The BofA price objective implies 29% downside potential for shares.