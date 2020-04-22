Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP) initiated with Neutral rating and $3 (17% downside risk) price target at Mizuho Securities.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (90% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) initiated with Outperform rating and $27 (93% upside) price target at Wedbush.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (101% upside) price target at Roth Capital. Shares up 7% premarket.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) initiated with Overweight rating and $18 (58% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) initiated with Buy rating and $88 (12% upside) price target at President Capital Management. Shares up 2% premarket.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) initiated with Overweight rating and $30 (155% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) initiated with Outperform rating and $73 (25% upside) price target at Wedbush.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (11% upside) price target at President Capital Management. Shares up 9% premarket.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) initiated with Buy rating and $61 (67% upside) price target at Mizuho.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (37% upside) price target at Benchmark.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Buy with a $175 (17% upside) price target at Bank of America. Shares up 2% premarket.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) downgraded to Market Perform with a $40 (14% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.