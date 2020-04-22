Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP) initiated with Neutral rating and $3 (17% downside risk) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (90% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) initiated with Outperform rating and $27 (93% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (101% upside) price target at Roth Capital. Shares up 7% premarket.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) initiated with Overweight rating and $18 (58% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) initiated with Buy rating and $88 (12% upside) price target at President Capital Management. Shares up 2% premarket.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) initiated with Overweight rating and $30 (155% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) initiated with Outperform rating and $73 (25% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (11% upside) price target at President Capital Management. Shares up 9% premarket.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) initiated with Buy rating and $61 (67% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (37% upside) price target at Benchmark.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Buy with a $175 (17% upside) price target at Bank of America. Shares up 2% premarket.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) downgraded to Market Perform with a $40 (14% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.