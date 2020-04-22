Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is preparing to start talks with creditors to see if they can agree on terms for a possible bankruptcy filing as it grapples with a $6.5B debt burden and plunging crude oil prices, Reuters reports.

Valaris, which employs ~5,800 people worldwide, in recent weeks hired corporate restructuring experts at turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal, according to the report.

The company had ~$1.7B of liquidity at year-end 2019, $100M in cash and the rest available under a credit line, and it faces a $123M debt maturity this year, as well as ~$400M in estimated interest expenses.