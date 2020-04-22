Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reports unit revenue fell 12% in Q1 and unit costs were up 9%.

The airline company churned up a pre-tax loss of $422M amid the loss of revenue during the global pandemic.

With its capacity cut sharply, Delta is aiming to slow the rate at which it is burning through cash, from $100M a day at the end of March to $50M a day by the end of June. The carrier ended the quarter 2020 with $6B in unrestricted liquidity.

Shares of Delta are up 2.12% premarket to $23.49.

