Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.50 beat consensus estimate of $1.45 and increased from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

Lifts quarterly dividend by 4% to 49 cents per share from prior dividend of 47 cents.

Q1 net revenue of $701M exceeded the average analyst estimate of $692.4M and rose from $634M in the year-ago quarter.

Market Services net revenue of $281M increased 21% due to historic trading volumes primarily in the second half of the quarter, while non-trading segments revenue of $420M increased 7%.

It updated 2020 adjusted operating expense guidance to $1.32B-$1.37B, up from $1.31B-$1.36B in its prior guidance, due to the acquisitions of Solovis and OneReport during Q1.

Still expects the 2020 non-GAAP tax rate to be 25.5%-27.5%.

At March 31, 2020, Nasdaq had cash and cash equivalents of $1.015B and total debt of $4.108B, resulting in net debt of $3.09B.

Nasdaq refinanced all of its 3.875% senior notes due 2021, extending its nearest bond maturity to May 2023.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

