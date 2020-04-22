Q1 Communications segment operating revenue of $34.2B was down 2.6% Y/Y, with operating income of $8.2B up 2.4% thanks to margins of 24% vs. 22.8%.

Total phone net adds of 120K, with postpaid sub adds of 27K, prepaid sub net adds a loss of 45K. Postpaid phone-only churn of 0.86% vs. 0.92% a year ago.

Q1 WarnerMedia operating revenue of $7.4B down 12.2% Y/Y, with operating income of $1.7B down 25.8%; margin of 23.1% down from 26.8%. Turner revenues fell 8.2% to $3.2B, mostly thanks to the cancellation of March Madness. HBO revenue of $1.5B was down 0.9%. Warner Bros. revenue of $3.2B was down 7.9% with no Aquaman to help this year, and lower telecast revenues thanks to virus-related production delays.

Q1 buybacks of 141.6M shares for $5.3B.

The pandemic is responsible for about a $600M hit to Q1 results, says the company.

Forward guidance has been pulled.

Earnings call at 8:30 ET.

T +0.7% premarket

