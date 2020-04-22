Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) enters a 7.5-year power and renewable energy credit agreement with Citi to supply energy for Digital Realty's portfolio of data centers in the Dallas, TX, region.

This contract will supply ~30% of the company's power needs in this market.

Provides over 260,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, which represents 55% of the wind generation project output being developed by Bearkat Wind Energy II, LLC.

Energy provided through the 162-MW project in Glasscock County will serve a portion of the power needs of DLR's 13 data centers in the greater Dallas region.