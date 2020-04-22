Biogen (BIIB) Q1 results:

Revenues: $3,534.3M (+1.3%).

Net Income: $1,399.1M (-0.7%); EPS: $8.08 (+13.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,582M (+15.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $9.14 (+30.9%).

CF Ops: $1,467M.

Key product sales: Spinraza sales: $565M (+24%); Tecfidera: $1,098M (+10%); Tysabri: $522M (+13%); Avonex: $366M (-8%); Rituxan/Gazyva: $358M (-12%); Ocrevus royalties: $162M (+45%); Benepali: $133M (+8%).

Biogen has open BLA and has started to submit modules, expects to complete the U.S.filing for aducanumab in Q3.

Shares are down 6% premarket.

