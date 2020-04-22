Bank of America runs the numbers on United Airlines' (NASDAQ:UAL) $1B equity raise.

The firm says the $1B in cash gives UAL just 20 extra days of liquidity at a $55M per day cash burn rate.

Why dilute shares by 15%? "In the end, this is likely an opportunistic capital raise with UAL first to market, and this could give them flexibility around other capital sources like the secured debt which could make them less reliant on government loans," reasons BofA. The implication is that acting early could be an advantage.

Shares of United Airlines are down 2.80% premarket. Following Delta's (NYSE:DAL) earnings report earlier, there are premarket gains for American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +0.50% , JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +1.08% and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +1.89% .

Previously: United Airlines -3% after 39M share offering (April 21)