Mechel (NYSE:MTL) +8.8% pre-market after selling its 51% stake in Elgaugol and affiliated companies to A-Property OOO, and signing debt restructuring agreements with Gazprombank and VTB Bank.

The value of the sale is 89B rubles, and the buyer also fully settled Mechel's liabilities to state development corporation VEB, totaling $107M.

Proceeds from the Elga coal deposit sale will be used to repay the debt to the two banks in proportion to their share in Mechel's debt leverage.

Mechel says its overall debt will decrease by 145B rubles as a result of the transactions and waiver of the option to buy the 49% stake in Elga owned by Gazprombank.