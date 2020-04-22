JPMorgan lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to an Underweight rating from Neutral due to a "unjustified" 1% YTD gain and likelihood for significantly reduced near-term consumer spending on high-end discretionary products due to COVID-19.

"Tariff relief and management long-term optimism regarding new products/categories will likely be the key focus for bulls, though we believe risk-reward is tilted unfavorably near term and we expect the stock to underperform the mean of our coverage. That said, with ~50% of the float shorted, we believe IRBT is already a crowded short."

JP drops its price target to $41 from $43 off reduced near-term estimates.