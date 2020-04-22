Myovant up 7% premarket on successful relugolix study

  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is up 7% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SPIRIT 2, evaluating once-daily relugolix combo therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with endometriosis-related pain.
  • The study met the co-primary endpoints demonstrating a 75.2% response rate for menstrual pain and a 66.0% response rate for non-menstrual pelvic pain (p<0.0001).
  • Six key secondary endpoints were also met.
  • Results from a sister Phase 3, SPIRIT 1, should be available later this quarter.
  • Results from a separate study showed that the combo therapy achieved 100% ovulation inhibition in 67 healthy women. All resumed ovulation or menses upon discontinuation of treatment with an average time to ovulation of 23.5 days.
  • Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.
