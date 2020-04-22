Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) reports revenue rose 0.3% in Q1, as a result of higher net sales in all of the businesses.

Metal containers net sales up 0.3% to $508.5M, Closure business net sales +0.3% to $357.2M, Plastic container business net sales grew 0.5% to $164.7M.

Gross margin rate improved 180 bps to 18% and operating margin rate up 150 bps to 9.9%.

The company expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.55 to $0.70.

The company increased its estimate of adjusted diluted EPS for FY2020 to a range of $2.30 to $2.50 from $2.28 to $2.38.

