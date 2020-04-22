Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports 11.0% organic sales growth in Q1 to edge past the consensus estimate of +10.7%. Volume was up 8% during the quarter.

Revenue in the personal care, consumer tissue and K-C professional segments came in ahead of last year's marks amid strong consumer demand.

Adjusted gross margin rose 180 bps to 37.2% of sales.

Kimberly-Clark pulls full-year guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Buyback policy: "The company is temporarily suspending its share repurchase program effective April 24, 2020 for at least the remainder of the second quarter to enhance flexibility in the current environment. The company will continue to monitor the environment and further assess its share repurchase program later in the year."

Shares of KMB are up 1.11% premarket to $141.00.

