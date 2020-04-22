Evercore (NYSE:EVR) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.21 exceeds the $1.10 consensus estimate but declined from $1.66 in the year-ago quarter, as investment funds portfolio returns shifted from a gain to a loss.

Lower investment returns were partly offset by higher advisory fees and commissions and related fees.

Expects the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to negatively affect the business significantly, as increased activity in its equity business won't offset the weakness in M&A activity.

To a lesser extent, declines in equity market valuations will negatively impact its wealth management fees.

Evercore says its ability to fund operations, make capital investments, maintain compliance with its debt covenants, and fund shareholder dividends and other capital commitments or stock repurchases may be adversely affected, depending on the length and depth of the disruption.

Q1 net revenue of $435.0M beats the $410.9M consensus and increased 4% Y/Y.

