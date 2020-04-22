American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports that it saw a "significant reduction" in customer traffic and demand beginning in early March due to the pandemic.

The retailer plans to introduce curbside pick-up service by April 27 to sell inventory straight out of stores.

AEO anticipates FQ2 and FY20 results will be significantly adversely impacted due to store closings, but withdraws formal guidance. The company is suspending buybacks, delaying dividend payouts and cutting capex spending to conserve cash.

