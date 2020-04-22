Teledyne beats Q1 EPS consensus; lowers FY20 EPS guidance
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reported Q1 sales growth of 5.3% Y/Y to $784.6M, and net income of $82.2M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Net sales by segments: Instrumentation $285.1M (+11.2% Y/Y); Digital Imaging $246.7M (+6.2% Y/Y); Aerospace and Defense Electronics $156.3M (-6.2% Y/Y); and Engineered Systems $96.5M (+7.6% Y/Y)
- Q1 Operating margin expanded by 20 bps to 13.3%.
- SG&A expenses were $188M (+2.2% Y/Y); and as a percentage of sales 23.9% down by 73 bps.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $76.4M, compared with $80.1M last year; and free cash flow was $56.2M.
- Company has $230M of cash and cash equivalents and more than $600M available under the credit facility maturing in 2024.
- 2Q20 Outlook: GAAP EPS in the range of $1.90 to $2.05.
- FY20 Outlook: GAAP EPS in the range of $9.30 to $10 (prior $11.20 to $11.30); expected tax rate of 22.8%.
