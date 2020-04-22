Baker Hughes swings to Q1 GAAP loss after racking up $16B in charges
Apr. 22, 2020 8:18 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)BKRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) -1.9% pre-market after Q1 adjusted earnings match expectations but the company tilted to a $16B GAAP operating loss vs. a $331M net profit in the prior-year quarter, including $16.3B in impairment and restructuring charges,
- In the oilfield services and oilfield equipment segments, the company wrote down the value of $14.7B of assets in response to record low oil prices and falling demand for the company's products and services due to the coronarivus.
- Q1 revenue fell 3% Y/Y and 15% Q/Q to $5.42B, as misses in the oilfield equipment, turbomachinery and process solutions and digital solutions businesses offset a beat in the oilfield services business; Q1 orders fell 3% Y/Y and 20% Q/Q to $5.53B.
- Q1 cash flow from operations totaled $478M vs. $1.36B in Q4 and a $184M loss in the year-ago quarter.
- The company says it is cutting capital spending by 20% but does not offer specifics.
- "Looking forward, the outlook for oil and gas demand and supply appears equally uncertain, and it will largely be driven by the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," the company says.