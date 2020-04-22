Baker Hughes swings to Q1 GAAP loss after racking up $16B in charges

Apr. 22, 2020 8:18 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)BKRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) -1.9% pre-market after Q1 adjusted earnings match expectations but the company tilted to a $16B GAAP operating loss vs. a $331M net profit in the prior-year quarter, including $16.3B in impairment and restructuring charges,
  • In the oilfield services and oilfield equipment segments, the company wrote down the value of $14.7B of assets in response to record low oil prices and falling demand for the company's products and services due to the coronarivus.
  • Q1 revenue fell 3% Y/Y and 15% Q/Q to $5.42B, as misses in the oilfield equipment, turbomachinery and process solutions and digital solutions businesses offset a beat in the oilfield services business; Q1 orders fell 3% Y/Y and 20% Q/Q to $5.53B.
  • Q1 cash flow from operations totaled $478M vs. $1.36B in Q4 and a $184M loss in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company says it is cutting capital spending by 20% but does not offer specifics.
  • "Looking forward, the outlook for oil and gas demand and supply appears equally uncertain, and it will largely be driven by the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," the company says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.