BioNTech rally lifts Neon Therapeutics up 32% premarket

Apr. 22, 2020
  • Nano cap Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) jumps 32% premarket on increased volume in concert with planned acquirer BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) which is up 33% premarket on the heels of the expected start of a clinical trial in Germany for its COVID-19 vaccines candidates..
  • Under the terms of the merger, expected to close this quarter, NTGN shareholders will receive 0.063 of a BNTX ADS, each whole ADS representing one BNTX ordinary share, for each NTGN common share owned.
  • Neon's top candidate is a neoantigen T cell therapy called NEO-PTC-01, in preclinical development for second-line melanoma, second-line ovarian cancer, RAS-positive pancreatic cancer and other undisclosed solid tumors.
