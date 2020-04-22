USCF says it will execute a one-for-eight reverse share split for shareholders of the U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), effective after the market close on April 28.
"The reverse share split is expected to increase the marketability and liquidity of USO shares, [and] will ensure that the value of USO shares is well above the NYSE Arca's minimum continued listing requirements."
The plunge in WTI crude (CL1:COM) is taking a breather this morning, with the June contract up 2% to $11.80 per barrel. As for USO, it's down 3.2% to $2.72.