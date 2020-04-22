Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) commits to reduce its carbon emissions by 68% by 2034 from a base year of 2018.

The target covers emissions from the more than 400 offices occupied by JLL globally and its facilities management and engineering fleet, including company cars.

The company also commits to reduce emissions from properties it manages on behalf of clients by 53% per square foot over the same period.

"As the world navigates the coronavirus pandemic, responding to immediate needs and mapping a path to recovery, it is vital we also maintain focus on the long-term global risks posed by climate change," said JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich.