Wells Fargo tackles the question if rail cars can be used to store excess crude oil with about 100K cars sitting idle in the U.S.

"The answer is technically, yes. Railcars can store crude for up to 5 years in a controlled temperature environment. However, as expected with the shipping and storage of hazardous materials, it must follow strict regulatory guidelines. Given the excess railcar capacity, inquiries surrounding this potential storage option have been understandably high and while a seemingly great idea, we believe that those inquiries underestimate the cost and complexity of the storage requirements. With the expected short-term aspect of the need coupled with the current economics we would expect little to no incremental benefit for the railroads, equipment manufacturers, and larger leasing companies."

In particular, the firm notes the significant liability issues of storing crude on private tracks.

Within the rail supply sector, WF has Overweight ratings on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), GATX (NYSE:GATX), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). Neutral ratings are lined up on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). Underperform ratings are set on Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN).