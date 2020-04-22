Nano cap SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) slips 11% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its disclosure that, due to price increases, it cannot accept customers' purchase commitments for personal protective equipment (PPE), highly sought-after gear for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a conference call on April 15, CEO Marc Schessel stated that he had formed a wholly owned subsidiary, DirectWorx, aimed at helping healthcare providers gain access to critical equipment during the pandemic, adding that a week after forming the new unit, it inked an agreement with a large hospital customer to supply 1M surgical masks.

Funding for large orders was set up in a third-party escrow account by a coalition of the company's hospital clients.

The company says it is trying to work through the issue and anticipates that customers will need to generate new purchase orders if and when it can source product at acceptable (but higher) prices.