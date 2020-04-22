Tyson warns on pork disruption after halting Iowa plant
Apr. 22, 2020 8:41 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)TSNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says it plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its Waterloo, Iowa pork plant this week due to COVID-19 cases (source: press release).
- The facility has been running at reduced levels of production due to worker absenteeism and will stop production mid-week until further notice.
- The facility’s 2.8K employees will be invited to come to the plant later this week for COVID-19 testing.
- "The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company, since the plant is part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors and customers, including grocers," notes the company.
- TSN +2.18% premarket to $63.26
- Earlier this month, the CEO of pork producer Smithfield warned about the impact of plant closures on the US food supply.