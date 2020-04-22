Tyson warns on pork disruption after halting Iowa plant

Apr. 22, 2020 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says it plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its Waterloo, Iowa pork plant this week due to COVID-19 cases (source: press release).
  • The facility has been running at reduced levels of production due to worker absenteeism and will stop production mid-week until further notice.
  • The facility’s 2.8K employees will be invited to come to the plant later this week for COVID-19 testing.
  • "The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company, since the plant is part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors and customers, including grocers," notes the company.
  • TSN +2.18% premarket to $63.26
  • Earlier this month, the CEO of pork producer Smithfield warned about the impact of plant closures on the US food supply.
