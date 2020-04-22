Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) has expanded its license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation (“KSURF”) to include rights to additional preclinical leads and further develop certain proprietary broad-spectrum antiviral compounds for the treatment of COVID-19.

COCP has been granted an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to certain small molecule therapeutic inhibitors against coronaviruses, picornaviruses and caliciviruses covered by patent rights controlled by KSURF.

The company intends to pursue research and development of these antiviral compounds for coronavirus, including preclinical and clinical development.

The additional compounds licensed from KSURF have demonstrated both in vitro and in vivo activity in animal models against the viral pathogens MERS and SARS, which are coronaviruses that are structurally similar to SARS-CoV-2.