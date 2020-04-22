Citing a long-term monetization opportunity, Oppenheimer upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform.

"While we previously expected 2Q revenue growth to remain nicely positive (+12% estimate vs. +15% through April 19), pre-COVID-19 revenue +58% y/y in Jan/Feb suggests SNAP has overcome its monetization issues. Moreover, SNAP's revenue/hour gap vs. peers remains ~55%, suggesting a multi-year tailwind if user metrics remain stable," updates Oppenheimer.

Snap Select video ads are also called promising.

The firm sets a 12-month to 18-month price target of $18 to rep huge upside potential.

