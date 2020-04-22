Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) says it is reducing full-year capital spending by an additional C$25M to C$300M, ~45% below its original plan, and is withdrawing 2020 guidance.

Enerplus says it has suspended all further operated drilling and completions activity in North Dakota, but capital plans and expected production from its Marcellus natural gas position remain unchanged.

The company says it is making progress in cutting operating costs, and expects 2020 unit operating expenses will be $0.25 below previous guidance and average $8.25/boe, and has cut cash compensation for its board, executives and employees.

Enerplus has suspended its share repurchase program and chose not to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), which expired on March 25, but it says it plans to renew its NCIB "in due course."

Enerplus says it had US$100M of cash on its balance sheet at the end of March and access to an undrawn US$600M bank credit facility; its only near-term debt maturity is US$82M in senior notes due in May and June 2020.