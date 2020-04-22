Although FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Q1 results came in better than expected, the operator of pawn shops withdraws its full-year guidance, saying the rest of the year is less predictable due to the impact of COVID-19.

Temporarily suspends share buyback program; intends to continue paying its quarterly dividend.

Anticipates that demand for pawn loans will build given the expected economic volatility.

Sees significant uncertainty around the effects and government stimulus programs and new retail spending patterns in general.

Volatility of foreign currencies, including the Mexican peso, adds another dimension of uncertainty.

As of April 21, FCFS had over $80M of cash on hand and $200M of available borrowing capacity under credit lines; additional working capital also includes more than $500M in fully collateralized, short-term pawn loans, and highly liquid, fast-turning inventories.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 96 cents beats the consensus estimate of 89 cents; compares with 97 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $466.5M compares with the average analyst estimate of $465.3M and $467.6M a year ago.

