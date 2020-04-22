The Baltic Dry Index fell 4.67% to 694 points in London to follow on the 3.83% decline on Tuesday.

The Baltic Dry Index bottomed out at 411 on February 10 and traded as high as 2,518 last September.

Capesize rates fell back 6.6% and Panamax rates were down 3.88% . Seasonal and demand factors are reported to be a larger factor in the two-day drop than transportation restrictions and quarantine measures.

