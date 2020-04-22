Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports total same-store sales declined 5.4 in Q1.

Same-store sales breakdown: New vehicle retail: -10.6%; Used vehicle retail: +2.7%; Finance and insurance: -0.7%; Service, body and parts: +0.5%.

Revenue breakdown: New vehicle retail: $1.37B (-6%); Used vehicle retail: $874.4M (+5.6%); Used vehicle wholesale: $66.7M (-13.8%); Finance and insurance: $121.9 (+3.7%); Service, body and parts: $329.9M (+3.9%); Fleet and other: $37.4M (-22.7%).

Gross margin rate up 60 bps 16.4%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate grew 100 bps to 12.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 40 bps 3.4%.

Total retail units sold down 2.3% Y/Y to 78,538 units.

During the quarter, the company acquired the two exclusive Lexus stores in Sacramento and Roseville, California, which are anticipated to generate $160M in annual revenues.

YTD, the company repurchased 563,953 shares at a weighted average price of $81.71/share.

Previously: Lithia Motors EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (April 22)