Cowen's Washington watcher Chris Krueger suggests that if the Fed's goal is to save jobs, more help is needed for high-yield issuers, i.e. energy oil and gas producers.

While the president has talked about support for E&P players - including the idea of buying oil for the SPR - any funding for this sort of thing would have to be approved by Congress. The Fed, though, has the ability to create its own funding via push of a button.

