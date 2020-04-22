NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) +1.6% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and maintaining its previous FY 2020 EPS guidance of $8.70-$9.20, in line with $9.07 analyst consensus estimate.

For the longer term, NextEra continues to expect adjusted EPS to grow at a 6%-8% compound annual rate through 2021 from 2018 EPS of $7.70, with the addition of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from Florida acquisitions.

For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS to grow 6%-8% from 2021, translating into $10-$10.75, ahead of $9.85 consensus.

NextEra says operations at all generating facilities at FPL, Gulf Power and NextEra Energy Resources have been modified to protect the health and safety of employees, but COVID-19 has not caused any meaningful impacts so far.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $294M vs. $225M in the prior-year quarter, and distributable cash flow of $135M (including Desert Sunlight) vs. $43M a year ago.