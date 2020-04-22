REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) announces additional long-term data from a 42-subject Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating a single subretinal administration of gene therapy candidate RGX-314 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Two-year data on cohort 3 showed a mean improvement in vision of 14 letters and stable retinal thickness (+2 µm). 50% (n=3/6) remain anti-VEGF injection-free. One additional participant was anti-VEGF injection-free for nine months [an example of anti-VEGF therapy is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Eylea (aflibercept)].

73% (n=8/11) of cohort 5 remain anti-VEGF injection-free over nine months.

One-year data from cohorts 4 & 5 should be available mid-year. A pivotal study should launch in H2.